Next meeting of "Ramstein" format will take place on January 20 - Ministry of Defense of Germany

The next meeting of the contact group on defense of Ukraine (Ramstein format) will be held on January 20.

This was reported in the Ministry of Defense of Germany, Censor.NET informs.

As part of preparations for the meeting, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht held a conversation with Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin.

"The main topics of the negotiations were the current military situation in Ukraine and the coordination of further military support for Ukraine's defense struggle, in particular, regarding armored personnel carriers and the Patriot air defense system," the report said.

Lambrecht reminded of Germany's intention to provide Ukraine with 40 Marder armored vehicles and Patriot air defense systems.

"Together with our allies, we once again demonstrate that we are united in supporting Ukraine, acting as a single entity and in close coordination. We are stronger together," she said.

The Pentagon noted that Austin "highly appreciated" Germany's decision to provide additional military aid to Ukraine.

"The two leaders agreed to continue to closely coordinate their efforts with other allies and partners to provide assistance to Ukraine," the message reads.