Epiphanius in Lavra: we did not want this war, but enemy treacherously broke peace and invaded our land

Patriarch of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), Metropolitan Epiphany, at the divine service in the Assumption Cathedral of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, expressed confidence in Ukraine’s victory in the war with the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"We did not want this war. As a people, we sought to live peacefully, in harmony with everyone.

But the enemy insidiously broke the peace and invaded our land, shedding blood, sowing death, wanting to destroy our statehood," said Epiphanius during the Christmas service in the Assumption Cathedral of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.

Read more: OCU Synod to allow full transition to New Julian calendar for those parishes that decide to do so - Epifaniy

The Metropolitan expressed confidence that the enemy will definitely be defeated in the war, "because the truth is on our side, and where there is truth, there is God, and with God, we will undoubtedly win."

According to him, having destroyed the plans of the "Kremlin tyrant", Ukrainians have already achieved a moral victory. "Because all people condemn the acts of genocide, terror, and numerous war crimes committed by the evil Russian empire on our land," he said.

Epiphany mentioned the Ukrainian military, which protects Ukrainians from Russian aggression. In addition, the metropolitan mentioned the citizens of Ukraine in the temporarily occupied territories, prisoners, displaced persons, refugees, volunteers, the president, speaker, prime minister, heads of communities.