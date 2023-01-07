"Additional mobilization" in Russia may be announced on January 15, - Defense Inteligence

As early as January 15, Russia may announce "additional mobilization." In particular, it will be held in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

Andriy Cherniak, representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications of Ukraine, stated this, Censor.NET informs.

According to the representative of the military intelligence of Ukraine, up to five hundred thousand Russians will be mobilized to the armed forces of the terrorist country.

Read more: Occupants plan to mobilize 2000 people in Horlivka, - National Resistance Center

"Mobilization, the draft of the decree already exists, this time will also take place in large Russian cities such as Moscow and St. Petersburg. The Russian armed forces will include men who currently work both in social spheres and in industries that bring profits for of the Russian economy," the report says.