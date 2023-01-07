Europe should meet Ukraine in issue of aid, it should not be done only by USA, - Metsola

The head of the European Parliament, Roberta Metzola, welcomed Germany’s decision to provide Ukraine with Marder infantry fighting vehicles, stressing that the strengthening of Europe’s security also depends on the security of its neighbors.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Euro Integration.

"It is important that we continue to support the Ukrainian people - politically, humanitarianly, financially and militarily," she emphasized.

In the opinion of the President of the European Parliament, Europe should meet Ukraine in the matter of providing aid - this should not be done only by the United States.

"Strengthening our security also depends on strengthening the security of our neighbors. They will not be strong and secure if we are not strong and secure," Metzola explained, adding that Europe must also strengthen its security and defense preparedness, and this can only be achieved by creating a real security and defense union that complements NATO.

Responding to the criticism of the leader of the Christian Social Union (the CDU's partner in the Bundestag) Markus Söder that Germany always acts late and has become "Europe's lonely man", Metzola noted that there are different debates and approaches to this in individual EU member states question.

But "what can be done must be done. Because we have no other choice," she said, adding that each individual country must show its responsibility.