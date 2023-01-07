UN Security Council will meet next week: they will talk about Ukraine

The UN Security Council will hold a meeting next Friday, January 13, at which they will consider the situation regarding the Russian aggression in Ukraine.

This is stated in the published program of the UN Security Council meetings, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

The meeting will be held in the afternoon in the format of a briefing. The topic is "Preservation of peace and security of Ukraine".

