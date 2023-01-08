Greece is ready to give up German Marder infantry fighting vehicles in favor of Ukraine - BILD

In frames of "ring exchange" of equipment, Germany promised to supply Greece with 40 modern Marder infantry fighting vehicles, so that latter, in its turn, would give Ukraine older infantry fighting vehicles.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by RBK-Ukraine refering to BILD.

According to the newspaper, Berlin pledged to supply the same number of Marder armored personnel carriers to Ukraine by the end of March. At the same time, until recently, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht categorically ruled out the transfer of armored personnel carriers from the Bundeswehr stocks, referring to the fact that Germany itself needs them.

It was also noted that according to the contract, the Rheinmetall arms concern should send the Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Greece, not to Ukraine. Therefore, the question arises whether Germany will be able to organize the supply of vehicles to two countries at once.

Read more: Germany to provide Ukraine with Marder and Patriot infantry fighting vehicles, USA - Bradley infantry fighting vehicles - White House

However, Athens said it is ready to wait with the delivery of German infantry fighting vehicles if Berlin plans to send them to Kyiv first. According to Greek Defense Minister Nikos Panayiotopoulos, as part of the "ring exchange" of equipment with Germany, Greece handed over to Ukraine even more vehicles than stipulated by the terms of the contract - 20 instead of 14.

Now Greece, according to the head of the Defense Ministry, can refuse from the German infantry fighting vehicles in favor of Ukraine, because since the beginning of the war Greece has taken a "clear position on helping the Ukrainian people".

Read more: Russia threatens Greece over plans to provide S-300 to Ukraine