New package of aid from USA may change dynamics of war in Ukraine, - State Department

By providing additional military aid to Ukraine, including Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, the United States seeks to change the current dynamics of hostilities in Ukraine.

This was stated at a briefing by the representative of the US State Department, Ned Price, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

Price emphasized that the Ukrainian army "systematically demonstrated its resilience." According to him, this is one of the types of dynamics.

The broader dynamics, as the representative of the State Department specified, is that there are thousands of Russian troops on Ukrainian territory, and in this situation, Washington wants to help Kyiv change the state of affairs.

"Certainly, that's the dynamic we're looking to change by providing additional security assistance," Price said.

In particular, as he noted, the USA will provide APC and air defense systems to Ukraine.