4 fighters of Special Operations Forces attacked position of Russians near Bakhmut, 15 invaders were destroyed, 6 were captured, - Butusov

The tactical group "Adam" conducted a very instructive battle. Thanks to high-quality planning and management, four fighters of the Special Operations Forces attacked the Russian position near Bakhmut and destroyed 15 enemy soldiers.

Yurii Butusov, editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, reported this on Facebook.

According to him, during the sweep, 6 Russians were captured, who were lucky to survive, the entire unit was completely liquidated. The group carried out the operation without loss. The results of the operation are recorded on video.

"I would like such battles to become an example of the successful tactics of small groups in modern warfare and such experience would be systematically implemented in the troops," Butusov notes.

