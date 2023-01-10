Russians shelled Kherson region 46 times, 2 people were killed, 2 more were injured, - RMA

The Russian invaders shelled the Kherson region with artillery, MLRS, mortars, and tanks.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Yaroslav Yanushevich, Censor.NET reports.

"The Russian occupiers shelled the territory of the Kherson region 46 times. The Russians shelled Kherson 14 times - once again they attacked the residential quarters of the city. Enemy shells hit critical infrastructure facilities, private and apartment buildings," the report says.

Last day, 2 people died as a result of Russian shelling, and 2 more residents of the Kherson region were wounded of varying degrees of severity.

