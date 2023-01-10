Pentagon does not see any signs that Belarus is preparing to enter war

The Pentagon sees no signs that Belarus intends to join the Russian war against Ukraine.

Deputy Spokesperson of the US Ministry of Defense Sabrina Singh said this during a telephone briefing, Censor.NET reports with reference to Liga.net.

She was asked to comment on information that Russia plans to mobilize 500,000 people to attack Ukraine, possibly from the territory of Belarus.

"We know for sure that the Russians and the Belarusians will train together. We don't see any signs that Belarus intends to enter the conflict. We just believe that this is a training exercise between the Belarusians and the Russians. That's all," the Pentagon spokeswoman said.

Also remind, on Sunday, Russia and Belarus plan to start joint exercises for aviation units on Belarusian territory. The exercises will last until February 1, and Russian and Belarusian forces, which are part of the regional grouping of forces, will take part in them.