Putin has only one option in Ukraine - losing war. But he does not want to accept it - Kuleba

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not be able to win a war against Ukraine. The only thing left for him is to accept his defeat.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kulebu in an interview with National Public Radio, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"If I look at the battlefield and the situation now, I think Putin doesn't have too many options. Actually, I think he only has one option, but he doesn't want to take it. And this option is a loss of the war," he said.

Kuleba noted that the difficulty and tragedy of this moment lie in the fact that the Russian dictator does not want to face the truth and is looking for a way out.

"Instead, he throws more and more resources and, most importantly, human resources into the battle, trying to win at any cost. But this will not happen. He will not win," the minister is confident.

