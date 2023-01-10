Soledar is actually destroyed, enemy is trying to advance despite colossal losses - Cherevaty

During the day, Soledar and its surroundings were hit by 86 artillery strikes, and the city was practically destroyed.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Eastern Group of the AFU, Serhii Cherevaty, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Only during this day, 86 shellings by various artillery systems were carried out on Soledar and its surroundings.

The President again yesterday emphasized that the city was actually destroyed, and their (the occupiers. - Ed.) logic of the war was not understood, because to capture the ruins, as it happened before in Lysychansk and Severodonetsk, placing countless of their troops, is in the military art, and especially modern, 21st-century art, is very strange," he said.

Cherevaty noted that the Russians' main method of storming the city now is the use of attack systems, MLRS, barrel artillery, and, at their expense, the advancement of small groups of infantry.

In the area of Bakhmut-Soledar, as emphasized by the AFU, the enemy has concentrated its best specialists, in particular, special forces of the "Wagner" PMC with the support of the regular Russian army.

"It is Soledar's fighters who are holding the city, now they are gaining time and opportunities for the entire defense. Therefore, the enemy suffers huge losses there, but despite this, they still try to move forward, because for them even a small tactical advance is considered a great achievement," he said.

