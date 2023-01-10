It is necessary to increase production of weapons to protect NATO countries and help Ukraine, - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that the arms stocks of the alliance countries and the EU have really run out, so it is necessary to increase production in order to ensure the protection of its territory in the future, as well as to have opportunities to help Ukraine.

He stated this at a press conference today, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"Allies from NATO and EU countries have exhausted their reserves because they want to provide support to Ukraine. And this was the right decision because this is also a matter of our security," Stoltenberg said.

He noted that NATO and EU countries managed to provide an "unprecedented volume" of aid to Ukraine for several months.

"But, of course, when stocks are depleted, there is only one long-term solution - to produce more. And that's why NATO defense ministers, during a meeting last fall, decided to increase our stockpiles of weapons and equipment," the NATO Secretary General added.

According to him, it is necessary to ensure that "stocks are sufficient both to protect our own territory and to provide assistance to Ukraine."

Read more: Stoltenberg expects Sweden and Finland to join NATO in 2023