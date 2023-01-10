Investigation of Russia’s war crimes in Ukraine is being conducted in 21 countries, - President of Eurojust Khamran

Most of the investigations into Russian war crimes are conducted in the countries of the European Union, said the President of Eurojust, Ladislav Khamran, in an interview with the Lithuanian mass media.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to LRT.

"The vast majority of investigations are conducted in EU countries. Of the 21 countries where surveys are conducted, 14 are EU members. Four more countries, including Ukraine, are in Europe but not EU members, and three more countries are not part of Europe - the US, Canada and Great Britain," Hamran said.

In his opinion, collecting evidence of the main crimes and analyzing them, which will lead to charges, "will be a long road that will last several years."

In Vilnius, the President of Eurojust met with the Prosecutor General of Lithuania Nida Grunskene to discuss the investigation of Russia's war crimes in Ukraine in a joint investigative group.

Read more: In direction of Bakhmut, enemy carried out 5 airstrikes per day, 30 combat clashes took place

The special joint investigative group, which was initially formed by the prosecutor's offices of Ukraine, Lithuania, and Poland, began its activities on March 25 last year. Currently, representatives of seven countries participate in its activities, and for the first time in history - a prosecutor of the International Criminal Court.

On March 1, the General Prosecutor's Office of Lithuania started a pre-trial investigation into aggression, war crimes, and crimes against humanity in Ukraine. Currently, according to the prosecutor's office, almost three hundred witnesses have been questioned, and more than seventy people have been recognized as victims. A group of 40 employees of the prosecutor's office, the police, and the Financial Crimes Investigation Service are working on the pre-trial investigation.

Lithuanian prosecutors, together with other officials and experts, went to Ukraine twice, where together with their Ukrainian colleagues, they took part in procedural actions, recording the statements of victims and witnesses, inspecting the places of events.