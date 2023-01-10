Russia is gradually shifting its forces from Belarus to east of Ukraine, - State Border Service

In Belarus, the movement of Russian equipment and personnel to the borders with Ukraine has not yet been noted, however, Russia continues to transfer parts to Belarus and from Belarus to the eastern direction of Ukraine.

Andriy Demchenko, spokesman of the State Border Service of Ukraine, announced this during the briefing, Censor.NET informs.

"Around our border, we do not notice any movement of equipment or personnel, either by Russian units or by Belarusian units. But of course the incitement continues, because Russia and Belarus are constantly conducting joint exercises between military units. on the territory of Belarus. Now they are announcing their training of the aviation component. At the same time, those forces of the Russian Federation, which were previously on the territory of Belarus and were undergoing training, are being slowly transferred by Russia to the east of our country in order to strengthen their group," said Demchenko.