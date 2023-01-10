Britain has not made final decision on transfer of Challenger 2 tanks, - Sunak’s press secretary

Great Britain has not yet made a final decision on whether to send tanks to Ukraine. However, they noted that discussions with Ukraine are ongoing.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to channel 24.

Britain will continue to coordinate its support with allies after Germany, France, and the United States said they would provide armored vehicles to Ukraine, spokesman Rishi Sunaka said.

"At this stage, we have not made any final decisions on the supply of tanks... Until decisions on such things are made, we do not comment on speculation about what additional equipment can or cannot be sent," the press service representative said.

Instead, he added that Britain will continue to discuss with Ukrainian colleagues the "best form" that can be provided. At the same time, adding that decisions are made together with allies.

It will be recalled that earlier the mass media reported that Britain was considering the transfer of its Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine.