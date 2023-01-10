North Korea provided military aid to Russia, - US State Department

North Korea provided Russia with security assistance, channeling it through third countries.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Voice of America.

"At the end of last year, we published information about the provision of security assistance to the DPRK, including the Wagner Group," State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

"The fact is that due to the sanctions and export control measures imposed by the United States and dozens of countries around the world against Moscow, Moscow was forced to look for non-traditional partners in the field of security - countries such as Iran and North Korea," Price added.

According to him, attempts to integrate this aid have in some cases caused problems for Russia.

"This is why the Ukrainians have been able to demonstrate their effectiveness on the battlefield," said Price. "They use the weapons and materials supplied to them by the United States and our partners around the world extremely effectively. We have seen evidence of this success and effectiveness in recent days."