Defense support was discussed - Zelensky had conversation with President of Estonia Karis
The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a telephone conversation with the President of Estonia Alar Karis on Tuesday.
"Discussed defense support and the situation at the front with the President of Estonia Alar Karis. Coordinated steps for Ukraine's further Euro-Atlantic integration," Zelensky said.
