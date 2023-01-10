Since beginning of full-scale invasion of Russian Federation in Ukraine, more than 16 thousand civilians have died, - National Police

In 2022, 16,502 people died as a result of the Russian Federation’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The National Police discovered 21 mass graves in the de-occupied territories, from which 1,033 bodies of civilians and soldiers were exhumed.

This became known from the response to the ZMINA publication's information request to the Main Investigative Department of the National Police of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, from February 24, 2022 to January 3, 2023, 16,502 dead persons were found on the territories of Ukraine, namely: in Donetsk - 4,746; in Kharkiv – 3784; in Mykolaiv – 2,207; in Kyiv – 2,072; in Chernihiv – 899; in Luhansk – 815; in Kherson – 686; in Sumy - 341; in Zhytomyr – 283; in Zaporizhzhia - 66.

21 mass graves were found in the de-occupied territories, of which three were found in the Donetsk region (278 civilians and 37 servicemen of the Armed Forces were exhumed), 14 in Kyiv (177 people were exhumed), and two in Kharkiv (451 civilians and 44 servicemen were exhumed). in Kherson - two (46 people were exhumed).

"Out of the indicated number, most of the bodies have gunshot wounds and mine-explosive injuries (it is impossible to specify the exact number of such persons due to the incompleteness of the expert studies intended to establish the causes of death)," the response to the request notes.

The State Security Service notes that they do not keep track of the number of dead people found as a result of the invasion of buildings and streets of de-occupied territories.

It will be recalled that the prosecutor's office discovered 54 torture chambers and recorded more than 5,000 cases of torture in the de-occupied territories. Also, 855 cases of war crimes against children are being investigated, 10 of which are based on facts of sexual violence.