Pentagon confirmed that about 100 soldiers of AFU will soon start training with Patriot air defense system

The Pentagon confirmed that the U.S. will soon begin training the Ukrainian Armed Forces to use the Patriot air defense system.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by Ostap Yarysh, correspondent of the Ukrainian service of the Voice of America.

According to him, the U.S. Department of Defense confirmed that training of Ukrainian soldiers on Patriot will start soon at Fort Sill in Oklahoma.

The Pentagon expects that about 100 Ukrainian soldiers will undergo training.

Read more: We will transfer Patriot for Ukraine from our reserves, - Bundeswehr

Earlier, CNN reported that the Armed Forces would begin to master Patriot next week, citing US officials.

