Heavy fighting for Soledar continues, enemy continues assault despite heavy losses - Ministry of Defense

Russian occupants continue their attempts to capture Soledar in Donetsk region despite the losses.

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"Heavy battles for holding Soledar continue. The enemy does not pay attention to the heavy losses of its personnel and continues to assault actively. The approaches to our positions are covered with the bodies of fallen enemy soldiers," said Maliar.

She stressed that Ukrainian soldiers are bravely holding the defense.

Read more: "Now it is very difficult in Soledar", - Ministry of Defense

