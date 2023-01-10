1 160 3
Air Defense Forces shot down Russian UAV "Orlan-10" in Mykolaiv region
On January 10, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down an enemy "Orlan-10" in Mykolaiv region.
"The forces and means of air defense of the air command "South" shot down a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle "Orlan-10"
"The forces and means of air defense of the air command "South" shot down a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle "Orlan-10", - it is said in the message.
It is noted that it happened at noon in Mykolaiv region.
"Another enemy air target ingloriously sank to the bottom of the sea," the command added.
