Air Defense Forces shot down Russian UAV "Orlan-10" in Mykolaiv region

On January 10, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down an enemy "Orlan-10" in Mykolaiv region.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to the page of Air Command "South".

"The forces and means of air defense of the air command "South" shot down a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle "Orlan-10", - it is said in the message.

It is noted that it happened at noon in Mykolaiv region.

"Another enemy air target ingloriously sank to the bottom of the sea," the command added.

