Pakistan will supply Ukraine with ammunition in exchange for modernization of helicopters - media

Pakistan plans to send more than a hundred containers of ammunition to Ukraine via Poland in January, and in return may receive Ukraine’s assistance in modernizing helicopters.

this is stated by The Economic Times with reference to sources.

According to the newspaper's sources, Pakistani shipping and brokerage firm Project Shipping plans to ship 159 containers of ammunition destined for Ukraine from the port of Karachi to the port of Gdansk in Poland in the second half of January.

The vessel, named BBC Vesuvius, will carry 155 mm shells, M4A2 rocket-propelled grenades, M82 fuses and PDM fuses, according to The Economic Times.

Instead, Pakistan may receive Ukrainian assistance in modernizing its Mi-17 helicopters, according to the sources of the newspaper.

"A Ukrainian firm engaged in the production of aircraft engines and industrial marine gas turbines is helping to modernize Pakistani helicopters," the newspaper writes.

Arms supplier DMI Associates works in cooperation with defense firms in Eastern Europe to transfer orders to the Ukrainian military.

The Economic Times reported that Ukraine and Pakistan have close military-industrial ties. In particular, Pakistan has purchased more than 320 Ukrainian T-80UD tanks, which are in service, with a fully formed ecosystem of their maintenance, use, provision of ammunition and spare parts.

Between 1991 and 2020, Ukraine has signed arms sales contracts with Pakistan totaling almost $1.6 billion. Pakistan has reportedly signed a deal to repair its T-80UD fleet worth $85.6 million.

In addition, last year Pakistan and Ukraine agreed to optimize military ties, in particular in the field of defense production, training, counterterrorism and intelligence.

