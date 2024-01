Zelensky thanked Trudeau for Canada’s purchase of NASAMS for Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky expressed gratitude to Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau for his assistance in protecting Ukrainian skies.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by Ukrainian President in Twitte on the Tuesday's evening.

"Dear Justin Trudeau, your true leadership in defending democracy and human rights has once again been clearly proven. Thank you for helping us protect our skies. NASAMS purchased for us by Canada will become a strong shield for our cities and citizens," Zelensky wrote.

Earlier, Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand said that Canada plans to purchase an "improved" NASAMS air defense system from the United States to transfer it to Ukraine.