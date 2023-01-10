Butusov on situation in Soledar: Command pays considerable attention to this area, 46th Brigade is managed and motivated

Soldiers of the 46th Airmobile Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to hold the city of Soledar in Donetsk region.

This was stated by Editor-in-Chief of Censor.NЕТ Yurii Butusov.

"On Soledar. Our troops are doing everything possible, and some units are doing the impossible. Our command pays considerable attention to this area. The command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard of Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine in this area has a connection with each unit, it is the main thing for management and interaction.

Several paratroopers of the 46th Airmobile Brigade suffered frostbite, one of the soldiers will have ten toes amputated tomorrow, as they have been fighting in the cold for many days, and remain at their positions to the last. The brigade is well managed and motivated, many fighters have discovered or significantly increased the number of enemies destroyed on their personal accounts, the artillery with 105 mm cannons works very accurately," Butusov wrote.

Now it is important that we have significant forces and all the opportunities to act adequately to the situation, the journalist stressed.

Read more: Soldiers of 46th SAB are confidently defending Soledar, - Butusov