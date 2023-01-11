Total combat losses of Russia since beginning of war - about 112,960 people, 3,094 tanks, 2,078 artillery systems, 6,159 armored vehicles
Losses of the Russian occupiers as of the morning of January 11, 2023, amount to approximately 112,960 people.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 11.01.23 are estimated to be:
personnel - about 112,960 (+490) people were eliminated,
tanks - 3094 (+10) units,
armored combat vehicles - 6159 (+5) units,
artillery systems - 2078 (+5) units,
RSZV - 437 (+3) units,
air defense equipment - 217 (+0) units,
aircraft - 285 (+0) units,
helicopters - 275 (+0) units,
UAV of operational-tactical level - 1862 (+2),
cruise missiles - 723 (+0),
ships/boats - 17 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4826 (+9) units,
special equipment - 184 (+1).
"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.
