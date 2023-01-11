Significant number of soldiers suffered frostbite at front. Special means for warming hands and feet are needed, - Butusov

A significant number of soldiers suffered frostbite at the front.

This was announced on Facebook by the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yuriy Butusov.

"It is necessary to pay serious attention to this during intensive combat operations in the fields because there will still be frosts. Unfortunately, the troops are not equipped with either thermochemical or electric warmers for hands and feet. Of course, the Ministry of Defense did not have time to pay attention to these problems, winter, as always, came suddenly, so, dear volunteers, we have to do it ourselves. During intense combat operations, every fighter needs special means to warm his hands and feet," he writes.

According to Butusov, many have taken care of themselves, but the cost is constant, and relocations and the lack of centralized supply make it difficult to provide.

"It is also important to provide drone operators with warmers - there are electric hand warmers, convenient for warming fingers. Every soldier should get such heaters, their consumption is considerable. Everyone must be provided, because after warming up there may be frost again, everyone at the front should have some means of warming ", the journalist summarizes.