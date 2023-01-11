ENG
Zelensky on providing tanks to Ukraine: We are waiting for joint decision. One state will not be able to help us

Ukraine is waiting for a joint decision of several countries regarding the supply of tanks.

This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Today we discussed the topic of tanks, and there are positive signals and solutions. We are waiting for a joint solution. One state will not be able to help us," Zelenskyy said at a press conference following the negotiations with the presidents of Poland and Lithuania.

"We are fighting thousands of tanks of the Russian Federation. I see a positive decision by our Polish colleagues. Today we are waiting for another positive signal about the supply of Western-style tanks. But all this is the joint work of all states," he said.

