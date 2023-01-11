Surovikin was removed from post of commander of Joint Group of Forces and Gerasimov was appointed

Sergey Surovikin was removed from the position of commander of the joint group of troops in Ukraine, and the chief of the General Staff of the Russian Federation Valery Gerasimov was appointed to this position. Surovikin is now his deputy.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by "RIA Novosti" with reference to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

As noted, Sergey Surovikin, who held this position before Gerasimov, was appointed his deputy. Surovikin stayed in the post of commander for only three months.

Also, the head of the Ground Forces Oleg Salyukov and the deputy chief of the General Staff, Colonel-General Oleksey Kim, were also appointed as Gerasimov's deputy.

The increase in the level of leadership of the special operation is related to the expansion of the scope of tasks, the need to organize closer cooperation between the types and branches of the military, the Ministry of Defense said.