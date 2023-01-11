Russian occupiers are trying to take Soledar, they suffer heavy losses, fighting continues, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on January 11, 2023.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the evening summation, it is noted: "The three hundred and twenty-second day of the Russian large-scale invasion continues.

During the day, the enemy launched 2 missiles and 22 air strikes. He carried out 18 attacks from rocket salvo systems, in particular on civilian infrastructure.

The threat of air and missile strikes on critical infrastructure facilities remains throughout Ukraine.

The main efforts of the enemy are concentrated on attempts to completely seize the Donetsk region, it is conducting offensive operations in the Bakhmut direction. He is trying to take control of the city of Soledar and the supply routes of our units, he suffers heavy losses, and the fighting continues.

Also, the occupiers are conducting unsuccessful offensive actions in the Avdiivka direction. The enemy is trying to improve its tactical position in the Kupiansk and Novopavlovsk directions, and in the Lyman, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson areas - it is defending itself.

There are no significant changes in the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions. The Republic of Belarus continues to support the aggression of the Russian Federation, providing its infrastructure to restore the combat capability of enemy units. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

At the same time, the Russian occupiers do not stop shelling the positions of our troops and civilian objects along the entire line of contact.

Read more: Ruscists shelled critical infrastructure facility in Kherson region, - RMA

In the Siversk and Slobozhanskyi directions, the areas of Novovasylivka and Vovkivka settlements of the Sumy region, as well as Huriiv Kozachok, Strilecha, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, and Novomlynsk in the Kharkiv region, were affected by the fire.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Dvorichna, Kupiansk, Kislivka, Krokhmalne, Berestove, Vyshneve, Pershotravneve, and Ivanivka settlements in the Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, Terny in the Kharkiv region, as well as Makiivka, Nevsky, Chervonpopivka, and Dibrova in the Luhansk region, were shelled.

In the Bakhmut direction, Spirne, Vyimka, Bilohorivka, Rozdolivka, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Ivanovske, Klishchiivka, Bila Hora, and Druzhba in Donetsk region were affected by the fire of the occupiers.

Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Mariinka and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region came under the influence of fire in the Avdiivka region.

In the direction of Novopavlivka, shelling was recorded in Vuhledar and Velyka Novosilka in the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the areas of the settlements of Vilne Pole in the Donetsk region and Zeleny Hai, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Charivne, Bilohirya, Kamianske, and Plavni in Zaporizhzhia region were damaged by fire.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not stop terrorizing the inhabitants of the settlements along the right bank of the Dnipro River. Dudchany, Stepanivka, and Kherson came under fire from multiple rocket launchers and barrel artillery.

In the settlements of the temporarily captured territory of the Kherson region, the Russian invaders are intensifying regime measures, checking the local population. Special attention is paid to mobile phones.

Read more: Zelensky on providing tanks to Ukraine: We are waiting for joint decision. One state will not be able to help us

The trend of overcrowding of medical facilities in temporarily occupied settlements with wounded Russian occupiers is intensifying. So, as of January 9, 100 additional beds were deployed only in the Markivka local hospital of the Luhansk region.

According to available information, the border service of the FSB of the Russian Federation has implemented an order on January 9 of this year to ensure restrictions on the departure of citizens who are fit for military service.

During the day, Ukrainian aviation made thirteen strikes on the areas of concentration of the occupiers and three strikes on the positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.

In addition, our defenders shot down a Russian Ka-52 helicopter, as well as two reconnaissance UAV, the type of which is being specified.

Units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit the enemy control post, four areas of concentration of enemy manpower and military equipment, as well as three ammunition warehouses.