News War in Ukraine
During January 11, Defense Forces shot down one Russian helicopter and 2 drones, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information regarding the destruction of Russian air targets during January 11.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"In addition, our defenders shot down a Russian Ka-52 helicopter, as well as two reconnaissance UAV, the type of which is being specified," the message states.

