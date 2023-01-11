ENG
Russian occupants conducted 2 missile and 22 air strikes during January 11, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information on strikes on the territory of Ukraine by Russian troops on January 11.

"During the day, the enemy launched 2 missile and 22 air strikes. He made 18 attacks from multiple rocket launchers, including on civilian infrastructure," the statement said.

The General Staff also stressed that the threat of air and missile strikes on critical infrastructure remains throughout Ukraine.

