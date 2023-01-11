NASAMS air defense systems for Ukraine will cost Canada $307 million

NASAMS air defense systems, which Canada will purchase from the United States and donate to Ukraine, will cost 400 million Canadian dollars (about 307 million US dollars).

This was stated by Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"We are pleased to be able to transfer ground-based air defense systems to Ukraine after purchasing them from the United States for approximately $400 million," Anand said.

She noted that she is working to deliver these weapons to Ukraine as soon as possible. "This is a priority for us, so we will ensure their delivery as soon as possible," the Canadian minister said.

According to Anand, along with NASAMS launchers, Canada will also send ammunition for them. "This means that the delivery can take place in several stages, and now we are coordinating all the details. But I am very determined to get the aid to Ukraine as soon as possible," she stressed.

The Minister added that Canada will support Ukraine "in the short and long term". "We are considering all options to help Ukraine and maintain our commitment to our allies, especially in NATO," she concluded.

