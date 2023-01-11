I completely reject these allegations - Ambassador to Turkey Bondar denied supply of cluster munitions to Ukraine

Ukrainian Ambassador to Ankara Vasyl Bodnar denied the allegations that Turkey supplies cluster munitions to Ukraine, calling such information a rumor

As informs Censor.NЕТ, the Ukrainian diplomat told this to the Turkish news agency Anadolu.

Commenting on the allegations of Foreing Policy about the alleged supply of cluster munitions from Turkey to Ukraine, Bodnar stressed that international law prohibits the use of such ammunition, and Ukraine adheres to international norms, including during the armed confrontation with Russia.

"Such statements are prepared on purpose, pursuing the goal of harming Ukrainian-Turkish relations, as well as forming a negative international image of Ukraine and Turkey," he said.

Read more: Turkey supports Ukrainian "peace formula", - Foreign Minister Cavusoglu

The ambassador suggested that such disinformation may be "part of Russian propaganda" and that Turkey and Ukraine are "targets".

"I completely reject these allegations, which have nothing to do with reality. This news is created as a "psychological weapon" to damage Turkey's image," Bodnar said, calling the information of Foreing Policy nothing more than gossip, far from official sources.

Foreign Policy reported that Turkey sent the first batches of DPICM cluster artillery shells to Ukraine in November 2022, citing sources among US and European officials.