Kuleba discussed military needs of Ukraine with Estonian counterpart Reinsalu: Waiting for good news

On January 11, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia Urmas Reinsalu the assistance that Tallinn can provide for Ukraine.

According to Censor.NЕТ, he stated this in Twitter.

"We have discussed the military needs of Ukraine that can be met by Estonia. We expect good news. I also thanked Estonia for the initiative on the compensation mechanism and stressed that this is an important element of the Peace Formula," Kuleba wrote.

He also said that Russia must pay for the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In turn, Reinsalu said that after talking with the Ukrainian minister, he "needed help" for Ukraine during a conversation with Georgian Foreign Minister Ilya Darchiashvili.

