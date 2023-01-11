Replacement of Surovikin with Gerasimov is significant change in approach to war, - British intelligence

On Wednesday, January 11, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced that Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Federation Valery Gerasimov has been appointed commander of the "special military operation" in Ukraine.

this is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain in Twitter.

It is noted that this is an important change in Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's approach to managing the war.

The intelligence service emphasizes that Gerasimov's appointment as theater commander is an indicator of the growing seriousness of the situation in which Russia finds itself and a clear recognition that the campaign does not meet Russia's strategic goals.

"This move is likely to be met with extreme discontent by most Russian ultranationalists and military bloggers, who increasingly blame Gerasimov for the poor conduct of the war," the report said.

The Ministry also added that unlike Gerasimov, Surovikin was widely popular in society for his support of a more realistic approach. Now, as deputy commander, his authority and influence will almost certainly diminish significantly.

