Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in areas of 12 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk region, - General Staff

Last day, the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of 10 settlements in the Donetsk region and 2 - in the Luhansk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on January 11 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the three hundred and twenty-third day of the Russian large-scale invasion has begun.

Over the past 24 hours, the occupiers have launched 4 missile strikes (on civilian objects in the towns of Lyman and Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region) and 23 airstrikes. In addition, 69 attacks were carried out from rocket salvo systems in other locations.

There is a danger of air and missile attacks on the entire territory of Ukraine.

Over the past 24 hours, units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Stelmakhivka and Kreminna in the Luhansk region and Rozdolivka, Sil, Krasna Hora, Paraskoviivka, Pidhorodne, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Mayorsk, Pervomaiske, and Krasnohorivka in the Donetsk region.

No enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions.

Read more: AFU are gradually de-occupying Luhansk region towards Kreminna, - Haidai

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the areas of Novovasylivka and Vovkivka settlements of the Sumy region, as well as Huriiv Kozachok, Strilecha, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, Vilcha, and Novomlynsk of the Kharkiv region were subjected to mortar and artillery shelling.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy shelled the districts of Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kupiansk, Kyslivka, Tabaiivka, Krokhmalne, Berestove, Vyshneve, Ivanivka, and Pershotravneve of the Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, Terny in the Kharkiv region, as well as Makiivka, Ploshanka, Nevske, Chervopopivka, Kreminna, Kuzmyne, and Dibrova in the Luhansk region were hit by fire.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy fired from tanks, mortars, barrel, and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Spirne, Vyiimka, Berestovka, Bilohorivka, Rozdolivka, Soledar, Krasna Hora, Pidhorodne, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Ivanovske, Klishchiivka, Bila Hora, Kurdiumivka, Diliivka, and Druzhba of the Donetsk region.

Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Heorhiivka, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region were shelled in the Avdiivka region.

Read more: Russian occupiers are trying to take Soledar, they suffer heavy losses, fighting continues, - General Staff

In direction of Novopavlivka, Vuhledar, and Velyka Novosilka of the Donetsk region were affected by the fire.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, areas of Vilne Pole settlements in the Donetsk region were damaged by enemy fire; Malynivka, Zeleny Hai, Huliaypole, Zaliznychne, Chervone, Charivne, Bilohiria, Kamianske, and Plavni in the Zaporizhzhia region and Manhanets in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

In the Kherson direction, Dudchany, Stepanivka, Antonivka, and Kherson were shelled by multiple rocket launchers and barrel artillery.

Near the settlement of Radensk, Kherson region, the Russian invaders built a network of trenches and dugouts using sea containers, which were previously used as a field hospital.

It is known that the recruitment of mercenaries for the newly created private military companies "Shield" and "Rusych" has been announced in the temporarily occupied Crimea. Ex-servicemen and other employees of law enforcement agencies are invited there, with priority given to officers. To at least somehow attract interest, potential candidates are promised high monetary maintenance, as well as the fact that they will allegedly not be involved in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russia since beginning of war - about 112,960 people, 3,094 tanks, 2,078 artillery systems, 6,159 armored vehicles

During the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces made twenty strikes on enemy concentration areas, as well as three strikes on the positions of its anti-aircraft missile systems.

During the past day, our soldiers shot down a Ka-52 helicopter, as well as two reconnaissance UAVs of the "Orlan-10" type.

Our rocket launchers and gunners hit the enemy control post, seven manpower concentration areas, and three ammunition depots of the invaders.