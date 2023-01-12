11 348 14
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 113,390 people, 276 helicopters, 3,094 tanks, 2,082 artillery systems, 6,159 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The losses of the Russian occupiers as of the morning of January 12, 2023 are approximately 113,390 people.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 12.01.23 are approximately:
- personnel - about 113,390 (+430) people were liquidated,
- tanks - 3094 (+0) units,
- armored combat vehicles - 6159 (+0) units,
- artillery systems - 2082 (+4) units,
- MLRS - 437 (+0) units,
- air defense equipment - 218 (+1) units,
- aircraft - 285 (+0) units,
- helicopters - 276 (+1) units,
- Operational-tactical UAV - 1865 (+3),
- cruise missiles - 723 (+0),
- warships/boats - 17 (+0) units,
- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4826 (+0) units,
- special equipment - 184 (+0).
"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.
