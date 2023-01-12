Complete demining of Ukraine may take more than 5 years, - Monastyrsky

Pyrotechnicians of the State Emergency Service clear about 50 hectares of mines every day.

This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Denis Monastyrsky, during the telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"More than 30% of the territory of Ukraine is currently polluted. According to international indicators, the intensity of pollution is the highest since the Second World War. This is also a variety of traps used by Russian mercenaries and pyrotechnicians. This is actually the number of traps for the civilian population. ... Today we are moving about 40 hectares per day, and pyrotechnics of the State Emergency Service pass through a such territory.

Relevant specialists of the National Police are demining premises and houses in de-occupied settlements. And we are currently evaluating the first stage of demining with a duration of 1 to 3 years from the moment of de-occupation of the settlement. And complete demining, especially demining of rivers and forest strips, will take a long time, which may exceed 5 years," the minister explained.

