There are heavy battles in Soledar. Enemy is suffering heavy losses. Situation is under control in entire command of AFU, - Cherevaty

Heavy fighting continues in Soledar, Donetsk region, and the enemy is suffering losses. The Russians are trying to capture the city in order to advance deep into the Donetsk region.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Eastern Group of Forces, Serhii Cherevaty, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

He explained that after the battles and the retreat of Ukrainian troops from Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, having exhausted the aggressor, the Russians planned to move on quickly. However, they have not been able to do this for six months. The occupiers are concentrating their efforts on the Bakhmut direction to move further and achieve their goal - to completely occupy Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

"Heavy battles are currently taking place in Soledar. The enemy is suffering heavy losses - the most prepared units of the "Wagner" PMC are fighting there. Our soldiers show great heroism, courage, professionalism, coherence, and resilience. Now the issue of Soledar is under the control of the entire command of the Armed Forces, the Commander-in-Chief, the commander of the Eastern Group of Forces," Cherevaty said.

According to the spokesman, the command is trying to choose the most correct tactics from a strategic and tactical point of view.

"That is, various maneuvers are allowed in war. Now the situation in this direction is carefully monitored to make a decision that will allow us to strengthen our defense, not lose a lot of personnel and at the same time strike a powerful blow at the enemy.

What will this decision be - I think our leaders will make it in the coming days," he added.

Череватий також пояснив, що Росія намагається всіма силами захопити Соледар, щоб отримати хоч якусь перемогу "на землі" після низки невдач: відступу з півночі України, втечі з Харківської області та Херсона.

"Вони потерпають від системних ударів по інфраструктурі, по логістиці. Грубо кажучи, вони також несуть втрати і перед внутрішньою аудиторією, а ще більше - перед зовнішньою аудиторією. Тому їм потрібно демонструвати хоч якийсь успіх. Вони сподіваються, що, пройшовши Бахмут, їм вдасться рухатися далі", - підкреслив речник.