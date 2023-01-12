Occupiers fired mortars at border of Chernihiv region, - OC "North"

The occupier’s army once again fired mortars along the border of the Chernihiv region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Operational Command "North".

As noted, from 7:50 a.m. to 8:10 a.m., 7 rounds were reported, probably from a 120-mm mortar, in the area of Senkivka. There were no reports of casualties among the local population or damage to civilian infrastructure. There are no losses among personnel and equipment.

"From 10:20 a.m. to 11:20 a.m., 12 rounds were reported, probably from a 120 mm mortar, in the area of the village of Karpovychy. There were no losses among military personnel and equipment. No information was received about losses among the local population or damage to civilian infrastructure," the message says.

