ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
12375 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
1 350 0
Russian Army (6205) war (20360) shoot out (8750) Chernihiv region (228)

Occupiers fired mortars at border of Chernihiv region, - OC "North"

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

чернігівщина

The occupier’s army once again fired mortars along the border of the Chernihiv region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Operational Command "North".

As noted, from 7:50 a.m. to 8:10 a.m., 7 rounds were reported, probably from a 120-mm mortar, in the area of Senkivka. There were no reports of casualties among the local population or damage to civilian infrastructure. There are no losses among personnel and equipment.

"From 10:20 a.m. to 11:20 a.m., 12 rounds were reported, probably from a 120 mm mortar, in the area of the village of Karpovychy. There were no losses among military personnel and equipment. No information was received about losses among the local population or damage to civilian infrastructure," the message says.

Read more: On January 3, Russian troops shelled Ukrainian border, more than 40 "arrivals" were recorded - State Border Service

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 