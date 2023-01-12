Ukraine asked EU not to include Belarus in latest sanctions packages, - Jozwiak

Ukraine asked the European Union not to punish Belarus on par with the Russian Federation in the latest sanctions packages.

Radio Svoboda correspondent Rikard Jozwiak reported this on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

"One of the reasons why Belarus was not subject to sanctions along with Russia in the latest EU sanctions packages is that Ukraine asked not to include Minsk in them," the message reads.

