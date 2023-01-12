ENG
Germany should allow other countries to supply Leopard to Ukraine, - Minister of Economy Habek

The Minister of Economy and Vice-Chancellor of Germany, Robert Habek, spoke in favor of preventing the disruption of the supply of Polish Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine due to Germany’s objections.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Euro Integration.

"There is a difference between making a decision for yourself and preventing others from making a decision," he said.

"And, accordingly, Germany should not stand in the way when other countries decide to support Ukraine, regardless of what decision Germany makes," Habek added.

