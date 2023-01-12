Threat of massive shelling from territory of Belarus remains, - Air Force spokesman Ihnat

Despite the fact that the latest missile attacks on Ukraine were carried out mainly from the territory of the Russian Federation or temporarily occupied territories, the threat of attacks from the territory of Belarus exists.

Yuriy Ihnat, the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced this on the air of the nationwide telethon "Yedini Novyny", Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"We have seen in recent months that the main strikes were still from Russia - from the Black Sea, from the occupied territory, from the territory of Russia from the eastern and northern directions. There was, of course, less use from Belarus. However, the territory of Belarus is constantly used by Russian troops in order to carry out certain maneuvers there, to find there an aviation group of the Russian Air Force, special-purpose aircraft that provide radar support there, etc. Therefore, the threat always remains," Ihnat said.

He reminded that a large part of the ballistic missiles flew from the territory of Belarus at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, in particular, "Iskanders", Tochka-U, etc.

Ignat also noted that Russian operational-tactical complexes and S-300, S-400 missiles are currently on the territory of Belarus, so there is, of course, a threat from the territory of the Republic of Belarus, the spokesman emphasized.

Brigadier General Oleksiy Hromov, deputy chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced on Thursday that under the guise of joint military exercises, the Russian Armed Forces will soon deploy a Russian group of troops on the territory of Belarus, which can be used for aggressive actions against Ukraine. The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Belarus announced the joint flight and tactical training of the air component from both countries in the period from January 16 to February 1. Under the guise of conducting the mentioned training, the enemy is building up an aviation group in Belarus. Yes, last week at least 10 helicopters of the Mi-8, Mi-24 type were relocated to the Machulyshchi airfield. It is also expected that operational-tactical aviation aircraft will be relocated to the Belarusian airfield, flights of long-range aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation in the airspace of the Russian Federation are not excluded.