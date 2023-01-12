ENG
Russia transfers approximately 400 mobilized from Belarus in direction of Luhansk, - "Belarusian Gayun"

Yesterday, January 11, another echelon of Russian military personnel trained on Belarusian training grounds and mobilized left for Russia.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to "Belarusian Gayun".

It is reported that another echelon of soldiers was sent to Russia from Chepino railway station (Vitebsk district, Vitebsk region).

In total, there were 48 wagons in the echelon: 8 passenger wagons (carrying approximately 400 people), 3 freight wagons (with equipment), and 37 platform wagons (with wheeled and tracked machinery).

It is noted that the echelon should arrive at the Rossosh railway station (Voronezh region, Russia) on January 15, which is located 50 km from the Luhansk region.

