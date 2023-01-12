Occupiers continue their attempts to break through Soledar’s defenses and surround Bakhmut, - Maliar

The Russian occupiers continue their attempts to break through Soledar’s defenses and surround Bakhmut, using units of the Wagnerites and regular troops for this purpose.

As Censor.NET informs, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Malyar informed on Telegram channel about this.

"The enemy continues its offensive in the Soledar region. The enemy's goal is to break through the defenses of our troops and capture the city. Attempts to surround Bakhmut are also ongoing. For this, the enemy uses detachments of Wagnerites and regular troops," she wrote.

Malyar emphasized that the Ukrainian military manfully held their positions and inflicted numerous losses on the enemy.