Lithuania plans to increase production of antidrones - for itself and Ukrainian army

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausda said that his country intends to provide Ukraine with anti-drone equipment.

This is stated by Ukrinform with reference to national channel LRT, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"We can be happy that L-70 short-range anti-aircraft guns and the necessary ammunition will soon arrive in Ukraine. This is a constant assistance that Lithuania provides to Ukraine, and I have no doubt that this year we will be able to provide a number of anti-aircraft missiles, which are appreciated by Ukrainian soldiers and which achieve significant results on the battlefield," Naudėda said at a press conference on Thursday following the Lublin Triangle Summit in Lviv.

Read more: "We will lobby for NATO to give Ukraine security guarantees" - Duda

He explained that Lithuania's capacity to produce anti-drones is currently very limited and needs to be increased, which requires organizational decisions and investments. Nausėda expressed hope that this will be done this year, as anti-drones are needed not only by Ukraine, but also by the Lithuanian army.

"EUR 40 million is already planned for this year, and I have no doubt that this amount will be increased if necessary. This amount is intended not only for the revival of the local industry, but also for the accession to international funds and initiatives in order to purchase weapons for Ukrainian soldiers," the Lithuanian President emphasized.

As reported, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda at a joint press conference with the Presidents of Ukraine and Poland in Lviv on Wednesday said that Lithuania would transfer to Ukraine air defense systems and anti-aircraft guns of certain models.

Read more: Lithuania calls for strengthening air defense on border of Poland and Ukraine and on entire eastern flank of NATO