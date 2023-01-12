IAEA intends to deploy its inspectors at all Ukrainian NPPs - media

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) intends to deploy its inspectors at all Ukrainian nuclear power plants during the visit of the Agency’s Chairman Rafael Grossi to Ukraine.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to The Wall Street Journal.

According to the newspaper, the IAEA plans to deploy two or three observers at Rivne, Khmelnytsky, South Ukrainian and Chernobyl NPPs.

It is noted that experts will monitor the security regime in the conditions of war and strikes on the energy system of Ukraine, which directly affect the operation of nuclear power plants.

Earlier it was reported that the IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi will arrive on a visit to Ukraine. After that he plans to visit Russia.