German government did not decide to transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine, - Lambrecht

The transfer of Leopard battle tanks from Germany to Ukraine is not on the agenda yet.

This was stated by the head of the German Defense Ministry Christine Lambrecht, іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to DW. "The federal government has no decision on the transfer of battle tanks. No such decision has been made," the Head of the Defense Ministry stressed.

Lambrecht recalled the weapons systems that Germany is transferring to Ukraine and the recent decision to provide Kyiv with Marder infantry fighting vehicles. The minister did not comment on the readiness of Poland and the UK to send battle tanks to Kyiv.

