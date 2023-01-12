Lubinets about negotiations with Moskalkova: First time Russian side came with proposals that we had previously discussed

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets says that there is "no breakthrough" in the negotiations with his Russian counterpart Tatyana Moskalkova, but the work has begun.

"For the first time, the Russian side came with proposals that we had previously discussed. There is no breakthrough, but at least technical work has begun. We are exchanging lists and information. We are working on missing persons separately. There are already cases where our citizens and heroes, who were considered dead, were confirmed alive by the Russian side - 23 of our guys. This is a huge positive," he said on the air of the national telethon, commenting on the intermediate results of negotiations with the Russian side.

According to him, the issue of civilians who have been held captive in Russia since 2014 was also discussed.

"We have a separate list of people who have been captured by the Russian Federation in Donetsk and Luhansk regions since 2014. There is a separate list of Kremlin prisoners. These are 158 citizens of Ukraine, most of whom are representatives of the Crimean Tatar people," the Ukrainian Ombudsman said.

Lubinets also said that, according to various sources, up to 20 thousand people have been detained by the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine since February 24, 2022.

"Russia treats these citizens of Ukraine as combatants, they are former military, former law enforcement officers, volunteers, pro-Ukrainian activists. The Russian Federation detained them en masse in Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv regions and continues to detain them in the temporarily occupied territories. This is a huge range of issues. For the first time, the Russian Federation agreed to accept the lists and to work on them - (to answer) where, who is there. And we discussed various options for their return," he said.

Recall, on January 11, the Commissioners for Human Rights of Ukraine and Russia Dmytro Lubinets and Tatyana Moskalkova met in Turkey. Three rounds of negotiations were held.

